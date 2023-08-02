"Haphiza's Odyssey" is a heartwarming and profound book that takes readers on a journey through the precious relationship between a mother and daughter. Shehnaz, the author, beautifully weaves together cherished memories and nuggets from her mother's life, providing a deep insight into the legacy she left behind. This legacy is filled with valuable life lessons that resonate with readers of all backgrounds.

The book not only delves into the details of Haphiza's life experiences but also offers philosophical musings on the human condition and life in general, adding charm and profound insights to the narrative. Shehnaz inherits her mother's humility, wisdom, and practical approach to life, which shines through her writing and storytelling.

The preface sets the emotional tone for the book, as Shehnaz reflects on the challenging years following her mother's passing. Through her journey of grief, Shehnaz discovers the true essence of her mother's character and the ethical business practices she instilled in her. This revelation leads Shehnaz to honor her mother's memory through the act of writing this book as a form of Sadaqah Jariyah – an ongoing charity in Islam.

The book introduces readers to Haphiza's humble beginnings and her rise in the travel industry during the 1970s. As the leading female Tour Operator handling tour groups from Trinidad to India, Haphiza's achievements were commendable, even in that age and time. Her stories and experiences serve as insightful commentaries on successful human interactions, emphasizing the importance of grassroots values, soft skills, relationship capital, and goodwill.

Throughout "Haphiza's Odyssey," Shehnaz successfully captures the essence of her mother's life and teachings, making it a meaningful and everlasting tribute. The book not only offers a glimpse into the intimate bond between a mother and daughter but also imparts valuable life lessons that leave a lasting impact on the reader.

Shehnaz's writing style is both engaging and emotionally evocative, allowing readers to connect with her journey of grief, growth, and self-discovery. As she finds her voice throughout the three-year writing process, readers are taken on a transformative experience that leaves them inspired and moved.