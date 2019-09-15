MS Dhoni is not part of the Indian team, MS Dhoni is very much part of any discussion around Indian cricket. He has not yet retired and yet his future course of action remains the most-talked about topic. Hence, when the captain Virat Kohli put out a Tweet recalling the epic innings he played with Dhoni back in 2016 in Mohali during the World T20, it sparked off speculations about the possible retirement of the former captain.

It had to be shunted away by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and then by Sakshi Dhoni. Yet, when Kohli was speaking with the media ahead of the T20 series against South Africa, he had to offer clarification about his Tweet.

'Was sitting at home'

"Mere zehen mein kuch naahi thaa yaar (I had nothing in my mind)," said Kohli. "I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item."

Kohli also said that this Tweet taught him a lesson that the whole world did not think according to what he thought and hence, he should be careful in the future.

"I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media."

Speaking about that game, the Indian captain said that it was a special game and the fact that he tweeted about it was because he had never spoken to anyone about it.

"Like what did I write. I remember that game even now, every now and then. I never spoke about that game and so I thought I put up a post. Now people interpreted it in a different manner in which there was not even an iota of truth," said the disappointed skipper.

After India's World Cup campaign, Dhoni has not been part of the proceedings and he has also not announced his retirement from international cricket. There are a wide range of speculations and debates over his future, but as things stand right now, India will have to start their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year with the upcoming series against South Africa.