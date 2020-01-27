There's no doubt that Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. For the past 3 years, he has been giving back-to-back hits and almost each film has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. And due to his success rate, it was recently being said that the Khiladi Kumar has hiked his fee and has demanded Rs 120 crore for his role in Aanand L Rai's next directorial.

While Akshay fans were hailing the actor for his remuneration, it has now been learnt that the news of Akshay Kumar charging Rs 120 crore for his upcoming film is fake.

According to the reports, Akshay Kumar hasn't reached the stage wherein he would discuss his fee with Aanand L Rai. The actor is still in talks and there hasn't been confirmation from either party. Talking about Akshay's fee, the actor takes a part of the profits earned by the producers on a film.

"They are in talks. And the negotiations haven't yet come to discussing the fee as yet. Secondly, Akshay doesn't charge his fee upfront. He takes a part of the overall boxoffice profits as his fee. More likely than not, Akshay is a producer on all the films that he acts in. So where is question of a fee?" a source close to Akshay Kumar was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Akshay's close friend has laughed off the reports of fee hike and said, "This is some marketing wizard's idea of boosting a star's market value. Akshay is without doubt the biggest superstar of Hindi cinema with four superhits in 2019 alone. So saying charges X amount or Y amount is not going to raise eyebrows. But the fact is, no actor in India gets the kind of money that is being quoted."