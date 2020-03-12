The Kapil Sharma Show, meant to be comedy ends up revealing a lot more about its guests than their funny side. Karan Johar recently appeared on the show only to reveal a new tidbit about his childhood, this time his favourite song.

Karan Johar's favourite song is Bollywood classic

As someone who is in Bollywood and has grown up with Bollywood, we can't expect Karan Johar to not have his favourites decided. On the Kapil Sharma show, the director spilled the beans on which one used to get him grooving as a kid. The Sooryavanshi team had appeared on Kapil Sharma's show to promote the film and Karan Johar appeared as the producer on the film.

The producer-director revealed that Dafli Wale Dafli Baja was his favourite song as a child. Kapil Sharma prodded this with a question and also asked him if he would dance to the song.

Karan Johar replied, "Yes, this song from the film Sargam was indeed my most favourite song. During my childhood, I remember whenever my father asked me to dance on the song, I would dance on this song but on the steps of Jaya Pradaji instead of Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor)."

The song is a classic and we expect no less from Karan Johar than to pick a song with that much life. He appeared on the show with director Rohit Shetty and actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. A lot more laughter ensued with more conversations around the guests. The action drama Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres on March 24th this year.