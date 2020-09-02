After the massive success of Bigil, Atlee Kumar has maintained suspense over his next project although there have been lots of speculations that he would make his Bollywood debut. He has been reportedly signed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Even as this rumour was afloat, reports in Telugu media claimed that Atlee was planning to direct a film starring Junior NTR before taking up Shah Rukh Khan's flick. Now, there is some update on the young filmmaker's next flick.

King Khan turns Raw Agent

Atlee Kumar will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, as reported earlier. The movie will take off in mid-2021 and the director has started he pre-production works. The King Khan will be playing the role of a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent.

The director has plans to shoot the movie in beautiful locales in some foreign countries. The high-octane entertainer will have hair-raising stunt sequences and chase scenes.

A Fresh Script and not a Remake

However, the upcoming movie is not the remake of any hit Tamil films of the director. "Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it'll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee's vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

SRK to Pair Up with Deepika in Pathan

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up with Siddharth Anand's next film titled Pathan, produced by Aditya Chopra. "It's a massy title which sees Shah Rukh Khan play the most heroic character of his career. The actor has been on the hunt to do an action film for a while now and Siddharth Anand offered him exactly what he was looking for. The character is rooted, earthy, larger-than-life, it's heroic, it's stylish and has the swag to pull off the big scale action," a source told the website.

Deepika Padukone is said to be romancing Shah Rukh Khan in the film.