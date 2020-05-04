Raashi Khanna has a good chat session with her followers on Twitter. The actress tried her best to respond to as many questions as possible coming from her fans on the social media sites.

Cutting across language barriers, many of her fans asked questions pertaining to variety of film-related topics. Notably, the fans of stars were largerly seen asking her views on their icons.

During the conversation, Raashi Khanna has revealed about signing Suriya's next movie with Hari titled Aruvaa. Check out her select-few response for the interesting questions came her way:

Arrange or love marriage?

I hope it's love!

Favourite TV show.

Dark.

When would she work with Mahesh Babu?

I am waiting too! Hopefully soon.

On how she is keeping herself motivated?

I try to be as positive as I can be.. I watch motivational videos or read books that keep my mind healthy Smiling face.

Her Upcoming movies.

Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir's direction in Tamil.. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over.

Favourite tourist destination.

Prague.

Favourite hero in Tamil.

Thalapathy Vijay.

About Allu Arjun.

He's extremely encouraging to everyone around him..I love his work and would love to pair up with him! Smiling face

About Ajith.

Charming.

Director whom she would like to work in Tamil.

There are lots of amazing directors on the Tamil industry! I really like Vetrimaaran sir, Shankar sir, Mani Ratnam sir and Atlee!

Trivikram Srinivas or Sukumar?

Both.

One word about Nani.

I will use 5! Very humble and very talented.

After spending some time answering their questions, she thanked them and tweeted, "Guys! I am so overwhelmed with all the love and I really tried to answer as many questions as I could.. Thankyou again for all the love! #askraashi Also, please #StayHomeStaySafe . [sic]"