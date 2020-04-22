Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in today's time. He has always done light film that spread happiness and smile. Monikered as the heartthrob of youth, needless to say, he is one of the youngest actors to have achieved success through sheer hard work. However, with success comes controversies and every actor has to bear the brunt of being famous and popular.

Kartik is currently staying with his parents and sister Kritika. He is making the most of it during the lockdown. Like every brother and sister, Kartik too has some light moments with his sister and is often seen making funny videos with Kritika. A few hours ago, Kartik made a fun lockdown video with Kiritka and shard it on Instagram.

However, the fun banter between the actor and her sister took an ugly turn when singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted that the video propagated 'domestic violence.'

Like every coin has two sides, International Business Times exclusively bring to you what exactly happened, why the video was made and the ideation behind it. What irked the netizen and how people have come out in support of Kartik Aryan and why did Kartik delete the video after Sona Mohapatra coined the video as showing domestic violence.

What is the video all about?

In the video, Kartik is seen disciplining his sister Kritika Tiwari for failing to make a delicious roti.

The 29-year-old actor deleted the Instagram video after a section of the Internet called him out for appearing to promote domestic abuse. However, it is available on various fan pages.

Here's why he deleted the video

As per our sources, "Kartik deleted the video as he didn't want to make an issue of something which wasn't even necessary at this point of time. When the world is battling coronavirus. He didn't intend to show anything that was even relatively close to domestic violence. The fun video was going out of proportion for no reason, so he decided to pull it down."

The social media got divided into two as some of them slammed Kartik, while some stood by him and slammed Sona for her unnecessary attention-seeking tweet and targetting the actor.

Check out the tweets:

This woman has a problem with every person. Khud kya kaam kar rahi hai? Stop sitting idle & stop working with ur husband. Make ur own identity rather than tarnishing somebody else's. @TheAaryanKartik 's sister didn't have a problem. Tu kaun hai moral police ka lesson dene waali? — Prabal Gupta (@_baawramann) April 22, 2020

You were amongst the very few ones to stand up for Rangoli Chandel. That a PR strategy too? — Gama Pehelwan (@GPehelwan) April 21, 2020

I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 22, 2020

The video was put to show the funny sibling rivalry that exists in every house. The video had been fast forwarded and filled with comic voiceovers and sounds for intended fun. Don't try to push feminism, domestic abuse in every damn thing on social media. — Adit Doshi (@AditDoshi) April 22, 2020

U criticised him without any reason..But couldn't find one reason to praise his series!!! — Mannat (@Mannat56512739) April 22, 2020

For the unversed, here's why people slammed Kartik Aryan

I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too? https://t.co/jEijOwfiwB — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Those who slammed Kartik for posting the now-deleted video includes singer Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir. "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently, staring in misogynistic films and is happy to extend it to his disgusting lockdown video," tweeted Sona while an angry netizen added: "Someone should file a case against Kartik Aaryan for promoting domestic violence."

Well, Kartik in the past to has fallen prey to such controversies and has never shied away from apologising.

On the contrary, he has always been respectful towards the woman in his life. His Instagram posts say it all. His bond with his sister is special as they are often seen fighting, pulling each other's leg and many such things that we often do with our siblings.

We leave the debate up to the readers to judge on who they feel is right? Whether Kartik's video portrays domestic violence or has the matter just blown out of proportion.