The Coronavirus lockdown is bringing out innovative ideas in the celebrity community of India. Moving beyond songs, memes, household chores and messages of positivity, Kartik Aaryan is now giving Karan Johar a run for his money.

Kartik Aaryan has been very active during the lockdown, starting with his monologue then his rap apart from his contribution to the PM Cares Fund. The actor has been trying to spread awareness and even let his fans know that until the message is received he'll keep returning with more. Keeping his word, Kartik has begun his very own talk show, Koki Poochega.

Kartik Aaryan launches his own talk show Koki Poochega

The lockdown due to Coronavirus in the country doesn't look like it's coming to an end anytime soon. Bollywood too has put everything on hold to help fight the crisis. While many stars are utilising social media heavily and are producing content to keep fans engaged, Kartik Aaryan has taken a slightly different approach.

The actor has so far done a lot to spread awareness regarding Coronavirus which has taken the lives of close to 300 people in the country and infected over 8000 people. Kartik Aaryan had put out a Punchnama-style monologue online which caught the eye of the PM himself. The actor followed up with a rap appeal asking everyone to stay at home.

Just when we thought the actor was done coming at us with PSAs, he took a more entertaining approach. Kartik has begun his own talk show, slightly different in format from Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. Leaving the glamour to the producer-director, the actor decided to interview real-life heroes and Coronavirus survivors.

Kartik Aaryan interviews one of India's first Coronavirus survivors

Kartik Aaryan kicked off the series on his YouTube channel and he began with Sumiti Singh from Gujarat who owns an eatery and had contracted Coronavirus on her trip to Finland in March to see the Northern Lights. Awareness and responsibility saw her and her family through the crisis as she began taking early precautions even if her family found it excessive.

The actor apart from asking her about her journey and trying to help his audience understand the consequences and how to handle the situation, he also joked around and took it upon himself to find a companion for Sumiti. The actor has said he will be carrying on the series with many more such personalities and maybe even his celebrity friends. This is definitely going to inspire other Bollywood celebrities to try this route.