The legendary duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Rakesh Roshan are among true gems of Bollywood industry. While the former is an iconic actor, the latter a renowned director, both of whom reigned supreme in the industry at one point of time.

Rakesh Roshan has always been a multi-talented person since he has nailed every role that he has played whether it be of a director, actor or a producer. On the other hand, Amitabh has a long and illustrious legacy in the film industry. But did you know that the duo hasn't worked together on any project?

When Amitabh rejected Rakesh Roshan's film

The reason lies behind the 1993 film King Uncle starring Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and Anu Agarwal. Actually, in one of the older interviews, Rakesh Roshan had revealed that the movie 'King Uncle', Jackie Shroff's role was first offered to Amitabh Bachchan which was called off by him at the last moment.

"I wrote King Uncle with Amitabh Bachchan in mind. Unfortunately, he refused to play it. He was planning to take a break for three to four years at that time. Finally, later the role went to Jackie Shroff," Rakesh was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

King Uncle which was inspired from the 1982 English film 'Annie', was based on the 1924 comic strip 'Little Orphan Annie' by Harold Gray, starring Aileen Marie Quinn and Albert Finney.

The Hindi remake was to be directed by Rakesh Roshan and the role of Ashok Bansal aka King Uncle which was actually portrayed by Jackie Shroff in the film was supposed to be played by the 'Shahenshah' actor.

Rakesh wrote the screenplay of King Uncle especially for Big B

However, things did not go as per the plan as Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly surrounded by some personal problems and had decided to take a break for three-four years from films.

The Director even added that everything was going as per plans, the 77-year-old actor was ready to shoot, even the entire screenplay was prepared for him. But at the last moment, Mr Bachchan quit the movie because he wanted the break very badly.

Hence, people never saw the legendary duo working together ever since then. Despite this, there were no cold-vibes among the two for each other as Rakesh's son Hrithik Roshan has worked with Amitabh in the films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum and Lakshaya.

In fact, both Rakesh Roshan and Big B have much respect for each other and they greet each other but nonetheless they haven't collaborated for any movie.