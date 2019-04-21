Speculations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planning to move in together has been making the rounds for quite some time now. There were reports of the duo even looking out for houses to invest in together. And since there were the rumours of them planning to tie the knot right after Brahmastra, the move seemed quite logical too.

However, the latest we hear is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not in a rush to start staying together. In fact, if a Deccan Chronicle report is to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor apparently wants to move back in with his parents – Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Ever since Rishi Kapoor has been recuperating in New York, his bond with son Ranbir Kapoor has become stronger, which wasn't the case earlier.

In fact, long back, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor had expressed his sadness when Ranbir Kapoor had decided to move out their home and live with Katrina Kaif in a plush pad the duo bought together. "My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy?"

Talking about his equation with Ranbir, Rishi had said, "He's a great son, he listens to me but I don't interfere in his career because my career is mine and he is his. I know I've screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It's now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change."

Alia Bhatt, who recently purchased her own home which she shares with her sister, is not looking forward to moving in with Ranbir too soon either.