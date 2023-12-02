Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is roaring at the box office. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial has been receiving rave reviews, while fans are lauding Ranbir Kapoor's stellar performance. Bobby Deol does have very little screen time but he has made his presence felt with his limited yet power-packed screen time.

Parineeti Chopra was replaced by Rashmika Mandanna in the film Animal

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in the film and plays Ranbir's love interest. The actress was trolled for her dialogue delivery, where Ranbir chokes her. Rashmika's certain way of clenching her teeth while mouthing dialogue ignited a meme fest on social media.

However, it was earlier reported that Parineeti Chopra was supposed to play the female lead which eventually went to Rashmika.

As per an India Today report, Parineeti walked out of the project as she was doing Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Reportedly the actress had to shoot for Chamkila and was not able to agree for Animal because the dates of these two films were overlapping.

However, several reports claim that Sandeep did not find Parineeti suitable during the trial shoots. After Rashmika's announcement as the lead, Parineeti told India Today: "These things happen, it is part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you."

Animal was released theatrically on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.