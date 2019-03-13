Though it has barely been a few months of Priyanka Chopra's grand wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas, rumours of the couple expecting their first child has already started doing the rounds. A couple of photos of Priyanka Chopra, where a small baby bump could be spotted were splashed all across. Many publications were quick to proclaim that this might well could be the reason behind her quick decision to tie the knot. However, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu had set the record straight and revealed that there is no such good news coming their way.

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, had then stated that it was just a bad camera angle. She also defended Priyanka's choice of clothing and said that the outfit was nice just that it was a bad camera angle. She also revealed that she did have a word with Priyanka about the whole issue to which Priyanka replied that since she was tired, she had a slumped posture and thus such photos.

Amid all these pregnancy rumours, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai recently. While this could again fuel the rumours of her being pregnant, the truth is, Priyanka had gone there to visit a relative who is ill. Unlike other times and as expected, Priyanka didn't wave to the paparazzi or opted for photo-ops but silently made her way in and out.

On work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Jonas Brothers' – Sucker – where she looked every bit of sassy as we have known her to be. Apart from this, Priyanka is also busy with the shoot of the Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. On Karan Johar's koffee couch, Priyanka had revealed that she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film too.