Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana, after winning a majority seats in Assembly elections held on Nov. 30, 2023.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered him oath of office and secrecy at L. B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people.

The 54-year-old Congress leader of Telangana took the oath as the second chief minister of India's youngest state amid loud cheers by his supporters. Though Revanth Reddy was scheduled to take the oath at 1:04 p.m, the swearing-in was delayed by 15 minutes.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy arrived in the stadium with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, standing in a decorated open vehicle.

In addition, 10 other ministers, namely N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Dasari Anasuya, Damodar Raja Narasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Thummala Nageshwara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, and Jupally Krishna Rao, were also sworn in by the Governor.

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other top Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)