The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Tejaswi Madivada, Roll Rida, Amit Tiwari, Deepthi Sunaina, Kireeti, and Nandini Rai are visiting the house today.

With only a couple of days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, the housemates are seen having a happy time. The grand finale is to take place on 30th September.

Kaushal Manda, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish Alladi, and Samrat Reddy are the top five contestants competing to win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

The suspense around the results of the finale is getting intense. The housemates appear to be in rather a relaxing mode, making memories and having a quality time with each other.

On the other hand, the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 voting process is on, and the audience is casting their votes to help their favourite contestants win the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title.

In this frame of context, the makers of Bigg Boss have made arrangements for the reunion of the housemates with the ex-contestants.

The latest promos hint that the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestants get a pleasant surprise from the makers. The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 make a visit to the Bigg Boss House, where their reunion is celebrated.