A retired IPS officer reportedly committed suicide at his house in Kolkata on Tuesday, February 19. Gaurav Dutt, a 1986 batch officer, was taken to AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake where he was declared brought dead. He was 61.

Dutt was found lying in a pool of blood at his house. A note was also recovered from the spot.

"He was declared dead at 8.30 pm. There was severe blood loss," a medical staff was quoted as saying by The Times of India. A post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death.

"We have started an investigation into the case," a Bidhannagar Police officer was quoted as saying by News18.

Dutt had served as Deputy Superintendent and Superintendent in many districts. According to a report by TOI, Dutt was the Superintendent of West Midnapore during the Keshpur incident in the 1990s. He later became a DIG.

Dutt was born in 1958 and studied at Modern School in New Delhi. He received his post-graduation degree from Hindu College in New Delhi and later studied LLB and PhD.

Dutt's father Gopal Dutt was also a decorated IPS officer of the 1939 batch and was awarded Padma Shri in 1975.