Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who founded Mahadev Mandir Trust in Bihar, passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest in Patna.

Kunal breathed his last at Mahavir Vatsalya Hospital in Patna, his son confirmed.

After retiring from the police force, Kunal played a significant role in the Ayodhya Temple Trust's formation and served as chairman of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board.

His contributions extended to being the secretary of the prestigious Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna, a philanthropic organisation known for its widespread contributions to education and healthcare.

Under his leadership, the Mahavir Mandir Trust initiated and managed several impactful projects, including schools, cancer hospitals, and charitable activities.

He was instrumental in establishing notable institutions such as Gyan Niketan, a renowned school in Patna, and the Mahavir Cancer Institute, which provides vital healthcare services.

Kunal's work exemplified his deep commitment to societal welfare, leaving behind a legacy of transformative contributions to education, healthcare, and spiritual endeavours.

Born on August 10, 1950, in Baruraj village, Muzaffarpur district, Kunal made achievements in public service, academia, and philanthropy.

Kunal completed his schooling at Baruraj and pursued higher education at Patna University. A gifted Sanskrit scholar, he combined his academic proficiency with a commitment to societal service.

Kunal joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972 from the Gujarat cadre. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, serving as a Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna, with significant contributions to law enforcement.

From 1990 to 1994, Kunal served as an Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry, where his mediation skills were pivotal.

During VP Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, he was appointed as a Special Officer to mediate between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Babri Masjid Action Committee on the Ayodhya issue.

After retiring from the IPS in 2000, Kunal transitioned into academia, becoming the Vice Chancellor of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSD Sanskrit University), where he served until 2004. His tenure was marked by efforts to revive traditional Sanskrit education and research.

As the Administrator of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board (BSRTB), Kunal spearheaded reforms in religious practices, advocating for inclusivity and eradicating caste-based discrimination in religious institutions. He also streamlined the administration of temples and trusts, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.

Kunal's life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to service, reform, and spiritual growth. His contributions to resolving religious conflicts, modernising Sanskrit education, and promoting social welfare will be remembered as a significant part of his legacy.

(With inouts fromIANS)