Telugu film star and political leader has complimented Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on his governance style.

In his message, late on Tuesday, the Telugu 'Power Star' tweeted, "Your governance and party functioning style are the role model and inspiring, not just in your state, but for all the states and political parties in the country. My compliments to you." The message in Telugu and Tamil languages was addressed to Stalin.

The tweet, comes after a long time, from the usually reticent politician whose Jana Sena Party is in a tie-up with the BJP. The alliance is trying to position itself as an alternative to the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

However, Pawan Kalyan's observation at the beginning of his message to Stalin sounds intriguing. "Any political party can play politics to come to power, but not after coming to power. You have proved this with your actions, not words," he begins cryptically.

His tweet comes after quite some time and has netizens agog with curiosity over the intent and timing of the message. While political players are yet to respond on Pawan Kalyan's message,

Some quarters are interpreting it as a salvo at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is being accused of political vendetta against his rival TDP.

Stalin had led the DMK to power in Tamil Nadu after being in the opposition benches for ten years. He has recently completed hundred days in his maiden stint as chief minister of the state.