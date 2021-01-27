Animal cruelty is a crime people are getting away with easily. Of late, several incidents have been captured on camera, yet necessary action is yet to be rendered, let alone justice being served. A retired police inspector in Bengaluru was caught on camera running over a helpless dog.

The video of the incident was widely shared across social media, drawing attention and necessary heat. The accused, identified as BK Nagesh, reportedly ran over an aged arthritic street dog. The video clearly shows how the accused briefly stopped and even went reverse in the car upon sensing the dog was near the tire. But the very next moment, he can be seen running over the helpless dog.

The dog can be seen struggling to get up after sustaining injuries. Even after the car leaves, the dog is lying on the ground, unable to move and crying for help. The dog has since been hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

The video appears to be from a nearby CCTV camera. The incident took place south of Bengaluru in Hulimavu.

FIR lodged

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, there was pressure to take stern action and set an example for those who think people can get away after animal cruelty. With the help of BBMP, CARE's Animal Welfare Association among others, an FIR has been lodged against 51-year-old Nagesh in Hulimavu police station.

@BBMPCOMM @Randeep_Dev grateful for BBMP circular to protect #streetdogs. Need yr help. LOOK how Retd police insp BK Nagesh crushed a dog @Hulimavu. AND a retired ADE employee did at Rajaji Nagar last month. Crushed a Streetie DELIBERATELY. Cruel #sadists & need to feel the law pic.twitter.com/k2dX1HZ2vA — CJ Memorial Trust (@CJTopsy) January 25, 2021

There is no word on whether any interrogation or arrest has been made yet. International Business Times has reached out to the police station for a comment on the matter. The story will be duly updated.

Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident as another video of a retired ADE engineer ran over a 10-year-old dog in Rajajinagar area last month. Even after an FIR was lodged, the accused got bail. Similarly, a stray dog residing inside the Imperial Heights building complex in Gurgaon was run over by a car earlier this week. CCTV footage of the incident divulged that the car belonged to film producer Shaailesh Singh and was driven by his driver.