All restrictions imposed in Kashmir Valley after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were eased on Tuesday. Mobile internet services were also restored in J&K after remained suspended for five days.

"Most of the restrictions are eased including the internet and situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu but under close watch," Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilgab Singh tweeted on the official Twitter handle of the J&K Police.

J&K Police tweeted that restrictions, including those on internet services, imposed following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani last week have been eased and the situation is fully normal in both regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP compliments forces, local people

The DGP complimented forces for maintaining special restrain for the last five days. He also appreciated local people, especially youth for "very responsible conduct" during that period.

While quoting DGP, J&K Police tweeted, "DGP J&K Dilbag Singh compliments Police CAPF and Army deployments for the highly professional handling of the ground situation over the last 5 days. Special restraint showed by police and security forces and very responsible conduct of the local people especially youth is highly appreciated."

"We have to move forward together to strengthen peace identifying the enemies of peace and weaning out the mischievous elements strictly dealing with them under the law," J&K Police tweeted.

Mobile internet services were restored on late Monday evening. Voice call and broadband internet services were restored Friday night. Geelani died last week and was buried at a graveyard near his residence.

Train service resumes on Baramulla-Banihal track

Train service resumed on Tuesday on the Baramulla-Banihal track after remaining suspended for five days in the Kashmir valley as a precautionary measure.

The local newspapers quoting official sources said that the train will chug on Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in the north Kashmir track today. Similarly, the train runs also resumed on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in the Jammu region.

Train service was suspended on Thursday following direction from the administration and police as a precautionary measure after the death of separatist leader Geelani.

