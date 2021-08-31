The Union Minister for Home Amit Shah on Tuesday said that all promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be fulfilled. He said that after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, an open environment is created to ensure more and more employment opportunities for the youth of J&K.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, a new beginning of employment and prosperity will start in J&K and the promise he made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be fulfilled," the Union Home Minister said while launching the web portal for registration of units under the "New Central Sector Scheme" for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir through video conferencing in New Delhi today.

He said that this interactive web portal will attract investment of more than Rs. 50,000 crores in Jammu and Kashmir and will lead to the inclusive, all-round development of the Union Territory.

New era of industrial development starts in J&K

Amit Shah said that a new dawn of investment and industrial development will begin in Jammu and Kashmir with the launch of this portal.

He said that all complaints have already been addressed beforehand. He said that industrial development for India, a good environment for it, and a policy to compete with the world, is a hallmark of the Modi government. He said that the most attractive industrial policy of the country is here.

Articles 370, 35-A were hurdles in industrial growth

The Union Home Minister said that the benefits of the industrial policy of the country did not reach Jammu and Kashmir, the youth here had to depend on government undertakings for employment.

The biggest obstacle in this was Articles 370 and 35A, but after the abrogation of these articles, an open environment was created for Jammu and Kashmir. He said industrialists across the country also want the development of Jammu and Kashmir by investing here.

"Industrialists would not only benefit themselves but would also like to contribute to the development of Jammu and Kashmir. For this, a policy was needed that would keep them in competition," he observed.

Provisions also made for running industries

Amit Shah said many provisions have been made for the already running industries. He said apart from tourism, education and IT in Jammu and Kashmir, this policy will also take forward many other possibilities.

Shah said that the work of creating an environment of development had started in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. He said for the all-around development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister had announced a package of Rs.80,068 crore in Srinagar on November 7, 2015, out of which 54 projects worth about Rs.58,627 crore have been started and 17 projects have been fully completed.

Seven new medical colleges and five new nursing colleges have been sanctioned in J&K and the number of medical seats has been almost doubled from 500. He said many hydroelectric projects have been started in Jammu and Kashmir, which will benefit industries as well as increase revenue.

For the all-round development of J&K, Prime Minister had announced a package of Rs.80,068 crores

One Nation, One Ration Card scheme implemented by J&K, and Ujjwala, DBT, Saubhagya, and many other schemes have been fully implemented in J&K.

J&K is the only state where every person has received the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Hindi and English have been given official language status along with Urdu and Dogri, which will make the functioning of the government smooth

Elections to the three-tier Panchayati system were conducted peacefully, without a single bullet being fired.

Appreciates J&K govt for initiating dialogue with locals

The Union Home Minister said that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and his administration have done a great job. "I congratulate him for establishing a dialogue with the local people which has increased the confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said and added that the Government of India and the entire country is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

जो पूछते हैं कि J&K में क्या परिवर्तन आया, उनको बताना चाहता हूँ कि-



-सौभाग्य योजना से 100 % विद्युतीकरण

-सभी को स्वास्थ्य बीमा, गैस व शौचालय

-PMAY-U से 56,088 घरों व PMAY-G से 1,36,722 घरों को स्वीकृति



जो आपने 70 साल में नही किया वो मोदी जी ने इतने कम समय में कर दिया.