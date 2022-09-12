Before launching his political party, former Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad publically made it clear that chances of the restoration of Article 370 are bleak. He said that restoring Article 370 in the present political scenario is not possible.

"I will not mislead the people over the issue of Article 370 as only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of this article", Azad said in a public rally in Kashmir.

Azad gave this statement after some politicians attacked him for maintaining a guarded silence on the demand for restoration of Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has lambasted Azad for not supporting the demand for the restoration of Article 370.

"I know what can and cannot be done. I or the Congress party or three regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Azad said.

In a veiled attack on PDP and Apni Party, Azad said "Some people have been saying that I don't talk about Article 370. I want to tell them that Azad does not befool people for electoral gains".

Azad made it clear that he will not mislead the people by raising the demand for the restoration of Article 370 because in the prevailing political scenario in the country it was not possible to get back this Article.

During his first public meeting after quitting Congress, Azad raised the demand for the restoration of statehood along with jobs and land rights. He avoided touching on the controversial issue of Article 370.

After Azad's rally at Jammu, some political parties have attacked him for not raising the demand for the restoration of Article 370.

National parties will not support the restoration of Art 370 demand: Omar

On Saturday Omar Abdullah has admitted that neither the present BJP-led government at the Centre nor any other political party would dare to restore articles 370 and 35-A.

Addressing a function at Jammu on Saturday, Omar said that it is a hard reality that most of the national-level political parties are not going to support the demand for restoration of Article 370.

Omar recalled that when Article 370 was removed on August 5, 2019, only a few political groups had opposed that decision of the Union Government.