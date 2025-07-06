In the vibrant landscape of roadside eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route, a distinctive establishment has emerged, capturing the attention of travelers and locals alike. Situated on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway 58 near Barhedi village, the "Pradhanmantri Chaiwala" restaurant stands out not only for its unique name but also for its commitment to quality and hygiene. This tea and food joint, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the creation of Abhishek Panwar, a restaurateur with a compelling story.

Abhishek Panwar, originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has long been influenced by the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His journey into the food industry was not straightforward. Initially, Panwar ran a clothing store in Chandigarh, but after facing significant losses, he decided to pivot to the food sector. His first venture, a restaurant by the same name, was established in Ayodhya. However, the construction of the Ram Mandir led to land acquisition, resulting in the loss of that outlet. Undeterred by this setback, Panwar relocated his venture to Muzaffarnagar, where he recently opened a new outlet on the highway.

The "Pradhanmantri Chaiwala" restaurant is more than just a roadside eatery; it is a testament to Panwar's resilience and dedication. Despite its modest appearance, the establishment is a model of safety and cleanliness. It is equipped with CCTV cameras, including in the kitchen area, an uncommon feature for roadside eateries. This commitment to security and hygiene is complemented by a selfie point titled 'I Love Muzaffarnagar', which has become a popular attraction for travelers.

A Nod to Humble Beginnings

The restaurant's name, "Pradhanmantri Chaiwala", is a nod to Prime Minister Modi's humble beginnings as a tea seller. This connection to the Prime Minister has not only drawn attention but also inspired Panwar to maintain high standards in his establishment. "Since childhood, I have been influenced by the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Panwar shared. His admiration for Modi's journey from a tea seller to the Prime Minister of India is evident in the name and ethos of his restaurant.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently implemented new regulations for vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route, which have added another layer of interest to Panwar's venture. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has mandated that shopkeepers display only the shop's name on signboards, excluding the owner's name. Additionally, a QR code is now compulsory at each establishment. When scanned, this code provides information such as the owner's name, address, license number, phone number, and email, a move aimed at ensuring transparency and public welfare.

These regulations have placed many roadside eateries under scrutiny, but "Pradhanmantri Chaiwala" has managed to shine amidst the controversy. The restaurant's adherence to these new rules, coupled with its unique name and high standards, has made it a standout establishment on the highway.

Panwar's restaurant has embraced these regulations, further solidifying its reputation as a trustworthy and customer-focused establishment. The QR code system not only provides transparency but also enhances the customer experience by offering easy access to information. This alignment with government regulations reflects Panwar's commitment to operating a business that prioritizes both customer satisfaction and public welfare.

The "Pradhanmantri Chaiwala" restaurant's success amidst these regulatory changes highlights the importance of adaptability in business. By aligning with government initiatives and maintaining high standards, Panwar has positioned his establishment as a leader in the roadside eatery sector. This adaptability, combined with a strategic name and focus on quality, has contributed to the restaurant's growing popularity.

