Hollywood celebrities hailed Wednesday's verdict declaring former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin guilty of killing African-American man George Floyd.

Chauvin went on trial for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on May 25 last year for over nine minutes, which led to the latter's death. The incident triggered the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Welcoming the court's verdict, many Hollywood celebrities took to social media and paid respect to Floyd, echoing that justice had finally been served.

Singer Demi Lovato posted on Instagram: "Rest In Power, George Floyed #blacklivesmatter."

Actress Viola Davis wrote: "GUILTY!!!! As it should!! Now....rest in peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. #SayHisName"

Avengers actor Chris Evans tweeted: "Justice. Sending love to George Floyd's family."

Singer Katy Perry tweeted: "Rest In Justice George Floyd" Whereas, Kerry Washington tweeted: "A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let's take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd."

All through Wednesday, support and respect for Floyd continued pouring on social media from netizens and celebrities alike.