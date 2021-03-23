In a recent interview actor Orlando Bloom got quite candid about his sex life — rather the lack of it from his partner Katy Perry. In an interview with The Guardian, the Pirates of Caribbean actor said that he and Perry have limited sexual activities ever since they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove last year in August.

The reporter asked, "How often do you have sex" to which the Lord of the Rings actor said, "Not enough — we just had a baby, though."

During the long chat, Orlando Bloom also said that the greatest loves of his life as Perry, Daisy, his son Flynn and even his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He later added his pet, his late dog Mighty, who died in 2020.

Ever since Bloom became the father of his two children, the actor had shared the joys of experiencing fatherhood for the second time in his life. It was only last month when Orlando Bloom had said at The Graham Norton Show that he frequently sings to his daughter Daisy, while secretly hoping that he can influence her first word.

Orlando Bloom also said that he devotes twenty minutes of his time to chant Nam Yo Ho Renge-Kyun. Bloom gained immense fame for his appearance in The Lord of the Rings series and Pirates of Caribbean series. He was expected to be seen in The Outpost in 2020, but the film got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that had halted everyone from visiting the theatres. At present, the team has not given a date of release in India.