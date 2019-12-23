Jaya Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: It was on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan where Jaya Bachchan had spoken about Aishwarya Rai and her fondness for her then would-be daughter-in-law. Jaya had said, "She is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well! She is lovely, I love her."

Further talking about Aishwarya, Jaya had said that Aishwarya is quite 'respectful' and she knows where to take a step back. On Aishwarya as a mother, Jaya Bachchan had later said, "I would also like her (Ash) to start going out but she is absolutely, totally hands down and doesn't depend on anybody which I think is great."

Sharmila Tagore – Kareena Kapoor: Talking to Kareena on her radio chat show, Sharmila Tagore said, "I like your consistency, I like the way you keep in touch. Because I know if I sent you a message you will invariably you will answer, Soha most certainly won't reply. She'll take time, but you will reply. If I'm coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat and I get what I want."

"That must be a Kapoor trait, you keep a wonderful table. Relationship wise, you're good. I have seen you when Tiger (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was in the hospital and how you didn't draw attention to yourself. It so happened that September 21 is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages and you have been rather wonderful, I must say," she added.

Veena Devgan – Kajol: While Ajay Devgan has time and again said that his parents love and trust Kajol more than him, Kajol too feels she is a better daughter-in-law than a wife. Talking about her mother-in-law, Kajol had said in an interview with HT, "She truly eased me in. She never insisted I call her mom. In fact, once when one of her friends was flabbergasted that I didn't call her Mummy or Ma, she said, 'jis din bolegi toh dil se bolegi (the day she calls me mom, it'll be from her heart'). She never expected me to cook and I didn't get the ghar ki chaabi."

Ajay Devgn had revealed that whenever his parents fall sick, they first call her and she immediately caters to them.

Neetu Singh – Alia Bhatt: Though Neetu Singh has not yet turned into a mother-in-law, considering the strong relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the day is not too far. From calling Alia Bhatt her 'heartbeat' to 'lifeline', Neetu leaves no room for misinterpretations even on social media.