Former Indian wicket-keeper and chief selector Kiran More reportedly stated that the current national selectors should respect Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decisions and communicate properly with him regarding the future oh the 38-year-old's career. The former Indian player as quoted by the Times of India said that Team India need to start preparing for the 2023 World Cup immediately and should talk about the future of the team with Dhoni.

"You know exactly how the current squad has performed. Now, you need to envision how they would be placed in another couple of years. Get back-up players ready and give them enough chances to prove themselves," said More as quoted by TOI.

"However, you need to be careful and not create insecurity among players. When it comes to someone like Dhoni, you go and speak to him about his plans. You respect his decision and also convey to him what you feel is the way ahead for the team. Communication is very important," he further added.

On the other hand, another former selector and skipper of the Indian team, Dilip Vengsarkar said that the selectors need to review the performance of the players and draw a proper roadmap for the future of Team India.

"Well, you have to have the courage and conviction. It's the job of the selectors to review performances and draw a roadmap for the future," Vengsarkar told TOI.

"You need to know who exactly are the players who fit into your Test pool, ODI pool and T20 pool. Track their performance, identify bench strength and create options. It's also important to keep the think-tank in the loop and seek their suggestions about the road ahead," he further added.

The Indian selectors will pick the team for the West Indies tour on Friday. Already, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced himself unavailable for the tour. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya will also be rested while the former has mentioned his intentions of playing the two-match Test series. The selectors will have their hands full as they need to decide on the wicket-keeper position in the Indian team as Dhoni is not the option to go with if they think about the future. Rishabh Pant is the probable contender to replace Dhoni as the first-choice wicket-keeper.