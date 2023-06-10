Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are the latest duo in tinsel town to embrace parenthood. The couple welcomed their baby boy on May 11. The actress has lost oodles of post-pregnancy weight and has been sharing her fitness selfies with her fans.

On Saturday, the actress took to social media and revealed the name of her newborn son.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Our ZEHAAN, Revealing our little one's name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for your love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting privacy for our lil Jaan. He sends his love."

In the photos, Gauahar and Zaid are lovingly holding their son Zehaan as he looks at a time with his tiny eyes. The smile on newly minted parents' faces was beaming with joy as they held their newborn.

The couple were twinning in black and in one of the pictures, Gauahar was seen lovingly leaning on her husband Ziad's shoulders.

Here's what the name Zeehan means

The meaning of Zeehan is brightness. It also means one with glory and pride.

As soon as Gauahar and Zaid announced the name of their newborn son and shared Instagram carousel pictures with their son. Fans and members of the fraternity took to their social media.

Gauahar's weight loss journey

Gauahar took to social media and shared a video which sent love to all the moms who go through "sleepless nights, fatigue, and unbelievable sweat," much like her. She acknowledged the sleepless nights, the exhaustion that makes every part of your body sweat, the disorientation and the losing track of time. Despite it all, she said that she found beauty in the chaos of motherhood. The actress mentioned losing 10 kg in 10 days after childbirth and revealed that her goal is to lose 6 kg more.

Gauahar got married to actor and dancer Zaid Darbar in 2020. The two regularly share loved-up pictures together on their respective social media accounts. The two also featured in a music video titled Main Pyaar Mein Hoon.

Gauahar had also appeared in the 13th and 14th editions of Bigg Boss.