Salute Siachen

Salute Siachen, an epic journey that flagged off on the momentous occasion on the 35th anniversary of the Siachen expedition with nine celebrity participants and heroes. Salute Siachen, a ground breaking initiative which happens to be India's first ever celebrity expedition, that was announced by Eros Now, the leading OTT platform of Eros International. It was a 20 day expedition that commenced from Leh as a tribute to the Indian army saw popular Bollywood actors like, Arjun Rampal, Arunoday Singh, sports personalities – cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh and hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki, TV heartthrob Rannvijay Singha along with Namrata Gujaran, Hasan Zaidi, Shlok Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall participate in an arduous journey to salute the courage of our soldiers who man the posts there in conditions of extreme adversity.

The current IMDB rating for the show is 9.6/10

It's not that Simple

It's Not That Simple returned with its Season 2 where Swara Bhaskar rehashed Meera's character who is ambitious, passionate and professional single mother who does not shy away from addressing her desires and compels every modern woman to ask 'Does the sex really matter?'

Directed by Danish Aslam, Season 2 is a progressive series addressing various real-life issues such as gender bias at work, single parenting, bisexuality etc. Strong & Independent Meera has her focus clear on career, daughter & mom. Power packed performances of the cast featuring Swara Bhaskar ,Purabh Kholi and Sumeet Vyass makes the web series a must watch on Voot.

The Season 1 was highly loved by the audience and won many accolades created buzz in the international festival circuit as well and has been an official selection at Miami Webfest 2017, Dublin Webfest 2017, Raindance Webfest 2017, South Florida Webfest 2017. It has also won the Best Drama award at Minnesota Webfest 2017 and the Platinum Award For Best Digital Content At India Film Project 2017.