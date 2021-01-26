On 72nd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate. PM Narendra Modi arrived at Rajpath as India celebrates its Republic Day.

PM Modi donned a special red 'paghdi' gifted by the royal family of Jamnagar when he arrived at Rajpath for the parade. While President Ram Nath, the supreme commander of the armed forces, is also at the parade venue.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the country marked its 72nd Republic Day. In a tweet both in English and Hindi, the Prime Minister said: "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day... Jai Hind." On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force.

India's 72nd Republic Day

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. Thousands of armed personnel have been deployed at the Rajpath and several border points of the national capital which has been brought under a multi-layered security cover in view of Republic Day celebrations as well as the proposed tractor parade by farmers on Tuesday.

Following coronavirus protocols, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attended the event every year.

The parade will also be shorter this year.

Meanwhile, a 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday.