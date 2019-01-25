On Saturday, January 26, India will celebrate her 70th Republic Day.

The entire country will celebrate the Indian constitution coming into force on January 26, 1950. The Constitution Committee was headed by B. R. Ambedkar and the Constitution had replaced the Government of India Act, 1935. Republic Day in India is a national holiday.

A grand parade is held in Rajpath in New Delhi in the presence of the country's dignitaries as well as an eminent politician. As per tradition, the country's armed forces will march in front of the President, Ramnath Kovind, saluting the man who is also the Commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.

This year, the chief guest will by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited him during a meeting at the G20 summit which was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Here are some quotes made by famous people regarding India's Republic Day