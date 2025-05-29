And the wait is over! After the moderate success of The Royals Season 1, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Udit, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, among others, the makers have officially announced Season 2 of the royal drama.

However, the first season failed to capture much attention, with many cinephiles calling the series dull, lacking in narrative flow, and criticising the makers for its weak script. Several viewers on social media felt that Bhumi and Ishaan lacked chemistry, while many expressed a desire to see more of Nora Fatehi.

Beyond the script and performances, Bhumi Pednekar was trolled for her appearance—particularly her lips—with some netizens mockingly saying that her protruded lips garnered more attention than her acting.

On Wednesday, the makers took to Netflix India's official Instagram handle to drop the announcement poster for Season 2, captioned, "Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

While the announcement stirred excitement, it also reignited criticism. Many users flooded the comments section, demanding Bhumi's replacement. Comments included, "Please replace Bhumi" and "Season 2 wasn't required, Season 1 was an epic disaster."

A user wrote, "No Bhumi, PLEASE. She was soo sooooooo baddddd. Disappointed."

Another wrote, "Hopefully some acting will also be there this time." Along with a folded hand emoticon, a user commented, "Replace Bhumi."

The next one wrote, "Why?? just renew deservingg series that's have more potential like if you want this."

"Oh lord! The makers didn't get enough of torturing us with Season 1 that they're making a second season?" asked another user.

Another person wrote, "Season 2 without Bhumi? Maybe, a few of us might watch it then."

"Oh plz no.... The first one was unbearable, not one more," read another comment.

The release date of the fresh season has not been announced yet.

Apart from The Royals, Netflix India also took to their social media platforms to announce a lineup of upcoming projects and the next instalments of popular shows, including Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, Black Warrant Season 2, and Mismatched Season 4.