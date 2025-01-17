The repatriation of three Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Home Department has triggered a political debate about the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir government to fighting corruption.

One of the officers repatriated to the Home Department has recently exposed the multi-crore scam in the Srinagar Smart City.

As social media flooded with posts questioning decision of the government, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party seized this opportunity to target the government.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticized the move and accused the government of victimizing officials who exposed corruption and scams in Jammu and Kashmir

The removal of Abdul Wahid & his colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes nexus between the corrupt &most powerful. This action of punishing the whistleblower has revealed the government's true…

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said: "The removal of Abdul Wahid and his colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes the nexus between the corrupt and the most powerful. This action of punishing the whistleblower has revealed the government's true intentions behind using various agencies, including ACB, to raid properties of Kashmiris under the guise of corruption investigations. This raises questions about the government's commitment to justice and accountability."

Earlier, Javed Iqbal Shah, political analyst, and writer, posted on X, " Journalist who broke the multi-crore insurance and Jal Shakti scam was arrested and put behind bars under PSA".

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the posting of six SP-rank officers to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and recalled three officers to their respective departments.

As per the order, the SPs, who were repatriated from the ACB included Abdul Wahid Shah, Mohammad Rashid, and Rakesh Kumar.

The SPs, who were posted in ACB against the available vacancy included Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal (PHQ), Manzoor Ahmad Mir (SO to ADGP Security J&K), and Mamta Sharma (Addl SP Security, Jammu).

The SPs who were transferred and posted in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K, along with post on a deputation basis, from the Home Department, included Javid Hussain Bhat (CO Border Bn Srinagar), Mehmood Ahmad (Commandant IR 21st Bn) and Abdul Qayoom Commandant IR 2nd Bn).

In addition to this, Mohammad Saleem Bhat, posted as DySP in the ACB, upon his promotion as Superintendent of Police, shall continue in the Bureau as Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB on a deputation basis from the Home Department along with post and Dr Ashok Sharma, Superintendent of Police, under orders of transfer to CID, in terms of Government Order No. 364-Home of 2024 dated 16.08.2024, has been relieved from the ACB, J&K with immediate effect.

Repatriated officer exposed Srinagar Smart City scam

The repatriation comes amid an ongoing investigation by the ACB into corruption allegations linked to the Srinagar Smart City Limited project.

The probe, led by then SSP ACB Waheed Ahmad Shah, had uncovered significant irregularities. Executive Engineer Zahoor Dar and Chief Financial Officer Sajid Yousuf Bhat of Srinagar Smart City Limited were booked on corruption charges, including allegations of substandard work under the Smart City initiative and amassing wealth disproportionate to their income.

On January 10 ACB of Jammu and Kashmir registered Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases against Sajid Yousuf Bhat, Chief Financial Officer, and Zahoor Ahmad Dar Executive Engineer of Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ACB Wahid Shah said a secret verification was conducted into the allegation that Sajid Yousuf Bhat, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Executive Engineer both presently posted in Srinagar Smart City Limited have accumulated assets disproportionate to their lawful known source of income and suspects are also living a lavish and luxurious lifestyle.