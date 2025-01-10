The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has registered Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases against Sajid Yousuf Bhat, Chief Financial Officer, and Zahoor Ahmad Dar Executive Engineer of Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Interacting with media persons at Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ACB Wahid Shah said a secret verification was conducted into the allegation that Sajid Yousuf Bhat, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Executive Engineer both presently posted in Srinagar Smart City Limited have accumulated assets disproportionate to their lawful known source of income and suspects are also living a lavish and luxurious lifestyle.

"Sajid Yousuf Bhat owns a commercial property at Rambagh Srinagar having an actual price significantly much higher than the value of the sale deed paid by the suspect, besides multiple bank accounts with suspicious transactions", he said.

In this way, the public servant namely Sajid Yousuf Bhat son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, resident of Namblabal Pampore, at present Doulatabad Khanyar Srinagar, presently posted as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Srinagar Smart City Limited, has enriched himself illicitly by indulging in corrupt practices which attract commission of offence under section 13(1) (b) r/w 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of lawful income. Accordingly, case FIR No. 01/2025 has been registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar.

Zahoor Ahmad Dar owns the lavish multi-storied house at Lane N0. 5, Galibabad, Shalteng Srinagar, one Sedan car, suspicious bank transactions in personal accounts and accounts of his spouse, acquisition of Benami properties, and huge assets in the form of Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs).

"In this way, the public servant namely Zahoor Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Razak Dar, resident of Takinwaripora Srinagar at present Galibabad Lane No. 5 Shalteng, Srinagar, presently posted as Executive Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Limited, has enriched himself illicitly by indulging in corrupt practices which prima-facie attract commission of offence under section 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of assets which are prima-facie disproportionate to his known sources of lawful income", ACB spokesperson said.

Accordingly, case FIR N0. 02/2025 has been registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar.

Search warrants were obtained from the Court and searches are underway at different locations associated with these cases and investigation is in progress.