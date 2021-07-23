The Indian Security Forces, especially the highly tactical and specialized forces like Para Commandos are known for their cutting-edge equipment, ranging from weapons to vehicles. Be it Tavor X95 assault rifles or military grade vehicles for security forces, the Indian security forces are catching up with the world's best militaries.

One such vehicle in its kitty is the Renault Sherpa Light Armoured Personal Carrier (APC). First inducted by the National Security Guard or better known as NSG, the vehicle seems to have caught much attention in the security establishment. Lat year in October, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inducted these heavy-armoured vehicles for anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Renault Sherpa Light was originally seen in India during DefExpo 2012, and it is also employed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which used it at the Delhi Airport. The vehicle is also used to handle the militancy in Kashmir. The Renault Sherpa was first introduced in 2006, and the Sherpa 2 was later called Sherpa Light.

Renault Sherpa: Design and Specifications

Sherpa is a massive and heavy vehicle that requires a lot of power to move. The Renault Sherpa is powered by a 4.76-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 215 horsepower and 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission, and a 4x4 transfer case is standard. The Sherpa has a payload of 2.2 tonnes and can transport up to 10 people in a 2+8 configuration, as used by NSG commandos.

From the outside, Sherpa appears to be a tough car. It appears to be well-made and has a boxy shape. On the outside and within the cabin, the Renault Sherpa boasts a straightforward and utilitarian design. When fully laden, the Renault Sherpa weighs roughly 11 tonnes and has a top speed of around 110 kilometres per hour. On a full tank of diesel, an Armoured Personnel Carrier can go up to 1,000 kilometres.