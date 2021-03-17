IPS Kuldiep appointed CRPF DG, Ganapathy to head NSG

Senior IPS officers Kuldiep Singh and M.A. Ganapathy have been appointed as Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the National Security Guard (NSG), respectively.

Taking reference from the February 11 proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the two major postings, Ministry of Personnel order issued on Tuesday reads.

Singh, a 1986-batch West Bengal cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as Director General of CRPF up to September 30, 2022, the date of his superannuation, or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The post of the CRPF DG was vacant after the retirement of A.P. Maheshwari on February 28.

Presently, Singh is working as a Special DG in the CRPF -- a 3.5 lakh strong force mandated to provide internal security in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Maoist-hit states with other responsibilities.

The ACC also appointed Ganapathy as Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) up to February 29, 2024, the date of his superannuation, or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The 1986-batch Uttarakhand cadre IPS officer is presently working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).