Pouplar TV actor and Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala has been keeping Ganpato for 25 years. Like every year, this year too Shefali welcomes Bappa at her house with dhol, dance and full of positive vibes. Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show, Shefali and her husband Parag Tyagi bringing home lord Ganesha with their family.

A video from Pandal has gone viral, wherein they performed puja at Pandal and Parag held lord Ganesha in his arms as he entered his residence. And Shefali was holding her dog in her arms.

'Remove your slippers': Netizens school Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi for holding lord Ganesha's idol despite wearing footwear

Netizens slammed the actors for wearing slippers while holding Lord Ganesha in their arms. A clip also shows, the parag handling the idol of lord Ganesha to Shefali and taking a dog from her hand. The exchange kept happening time and again.

Netizens were furious as one doesn't wear slippers while holding the lord's idol.

A user wrote, "it's all for camera and paps that she is doing mourya mourya."

Another wrote, "One should respect lord Ganesha."

The third one mentioned, "Remove chappal and keep the dog away from the idol."

The fourth one said, "Remove your shoes."

A host of celebrities have taken to social media and shared pictures of their Ganesh idol. From bringing Ganpati Bappa home to decorating the place with flowers.