Bengaluru pedestrians are no stranger to overhead cables hanging around every nook and corner of the streets. No more, says BBMP, which is now acting on the direction of Karnataka High Court. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has ordered all the TV cable operators, internet service providers and affiliates to remove all unauthorised TV and optic fibre cables within a month's time.

All ISPs, TV operators who do not comply with the BBMP's public notice will face dire consequences. In addition to removing such unauthorised overhead cables, BBMP would also take legal action against faulting companies.

"If the cables are not removed within the fixed time, action will be taken for the removal of such unauthorised cables will be taken for the removal of such unauthorised cables without giving any advance notice and appropriate legal action will be taken against such owners/firms,'' the public notice said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner said all cables have to go underground, unless special permission is sought for overhead cables. With a deadline fast approaching, companies must make sure the cables are laid underground to avoid disruption of services.

Overhead cables - a nuisance in B'luru

Due to COVID-19, everything from offices to schools and colleges adopted online model. For this, active, uninterrupted internet service is essential. If the ISPs fail to comply with the BBMP order, there is a good chance consumers will face service disruption in affected areas, affecting their daily routine.

In February, BBMP conducted a drive to remove all unauthorised cables on the Outer Ring Road, KR Puram, Horamavu, HAL, Hoodi and Mahadevapura. These overhead cables have created a nuisance in residential areas, hanging so low, they pose danger to birds, animals and even citizens.