Due to the rising COVID cases, Bengaluru observed a lockdown for a month and things are finally looking up for Bengalureans. Since the daily cases have dropped below 5,000, Karnataka government ordered some relaxations in Bengaluru, part of which includes reopening of parks and green spaces in the city. Before you put on your jogging shoes, there are some guidelines issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Due to the lockdown, gyms, parks and all public places were all shut in the city to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, people who used these places to stay healthy were also locked inside their homes. By reopening the parks, Bengaluru citizens will once again be able to complete their walking goals in the open.

"BBMP understands that the closing of all gyms, closed common exercise facilities has caused lot of inconvenience. As a citizen of Bengaluru, you should understand that this closure is temporary and time-bound due to the outbreak of COVID-19," BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, in an advisory said.

BBMP advises caution in parks

Despite the decision to reopen parks and green spaces in the city, all equipments for exercise will not be accessible. People are also advised not to gather in parks, recreational and exercising spaces.

People using the parks must maintain adequate social distancing in parks. BBMP advises people to use home-based exercises available on smartphones, internet and TVs. Children are restricted from engaging in group plays or in kid areas and even in parks.