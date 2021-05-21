BBMP simplifies finding hospital beds; real-time public dashboard brings transparency [details]

Bengaluru is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fight is far from over. In order to help people in distress, the state government has introduced many initiatives and Bengaluru's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has come with a easy-to-use, transparent dashboard accessible by the public to help them find hospital beds anywhere in the city.

BBMP's COVID portal is the answer to people's queries who haven't been able to find a hospital bed and getting through to BBMP war room has proven to be quite a task. BBMP launched the COVID assistance portal, which is a one-stop shop for all your needs and queries. From finding hospital beds to available other BBMP facilities, this platform has it all in one place.

BBMP COVID portal to rescue

BBMP's new COVID portal is proving to be quite useful. It is snappy and more transparent. Right after displaying the total COVID statistics, there's a section which shows COVID-19 hospital beds. The data displayed is in real-time and there's last refresh time on the top right corner to show how recent the leads are.

The portal shows government quota beds, including general, HDU, ICU and ICU with ventilators. The data also includes beds available in private hospitals. If you're looking for an ICU bed, you can click on the number of available ICU beds and the hospital details will be displayed in the table below. We did not face any glitches or lags while pulling up the data on hospital beds.

In the next slide, users can see how many patients are admitted in the hospitals, duration of the stay based on seven-days statistics. This data helps not only those looking for hospital beds, but also ensures transparency in the booking process.