Last week ace choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza were hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

While the news had left his fans worried, there were constant updates by the paparazzi's and his friends that the filmmaker is recovering well.

Lizelle Remo D'Souza (wife) gives fans Remo's health update.

Last night, Remo's wife Lizelle Remo D'Souza shared a video giving more details about the choreographer's health. She revealed that he is recovering well.

In this video. It can be seen that Remo is tapping his feet. Fans are delighted to know that he is all set to dance his heart out once recovered. Lizelle wrote, "DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU, EVERYONE, FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ......"

Seeing Remo recuperating well, celebs couldn't hold back their excitement.

Many celebs commented on the posts. Varun Dhawan posted heart emojis, while Jay Bhanushali wrote, "So happy to see this post... praying for a speedy recovery (sic)." Manish Paul and Terence Lewis also wished Remo a speedy recovery.

Remo D'Souza first picture from hospital goes viral.

A picture of Remo standing on his feet and looking outside the window from his hospital room is breaking the internet. Fans are delighted to see that Remo is recovering well.

Aamir Ali shared a picture with Remo D'Souza from the hospital.

Actor Aamir Ali has shared a health update for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who was recently admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. "My brother is back," Aamir wrote in an Instagram post.

He also shared pictures from the hospital, which showed Remo striking heroic poses in a hospital gown. Earlier, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal had also shared an update on Remo's recovery and had written on social media, "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it."

Salman Yusuff Khan gives an update on Remo's discharge.

Now, Remo's collaborator and friend, choreographer-actor Salman Yusuf has also given an update on his discharge from hospital, saying it may happen in a day or two. He spoke to the media outside the hospital and confirmed this development. In a video, he can be heard saying that Remo, with God's grace, will be discharged by Wednesday. He added, "He (Remo) is smiling and talking. He is very good."

What had happened to Remo D'Souza?

For the unversed, Remo D'Souza was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty and is recovering in the hospital. Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja had told IANS at that time.

On Friday morning, Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which the doctors performed an Angioplasty. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend, and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control.

On the work front

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened earlier this year.

Wishing Remo D'Souza a speedy recovery!