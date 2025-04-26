While audiences are increasingly becoming critical of Starkids and their performances, there is one celebrity kid who was able to garner a lot of appreciation from the public. Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, was not welcomed into the film industry with brutal trolls, unlike other Starkids who are often joked about and dragged through the mud. Rasha, who made her debut with 'Azaad', was able to secure a place in the hearts of people not with her acting but with her superb dancing skills. The young actress's performance was such a hit in the song 'Uyi Amma' that no one looked past it. Even acclaimed choreographer Remo D'Souza has now complimented her dancing ability.

Rasha has been receiving compliments from a lot of Bollywood bigwigs, celebrities like Tamannah Bhatia have even collaborated with her on reels made on the song 'Uyi Amma.' Fans have been stating that she is indeed an exceptional talent and is perhaps a very deserving Starkid. Now, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, B-town's popular choreographer/director Remo D'Souza too has complimented how well Rasha dances.

When asked who Remo thinks has the potential in the Hindi film industry to be the next big dancer, he answered with Rasha's name. Remo said, "One girl I have seen, I think she is fantastic and, in future, I think she's gonna do really good, is Rasha."

When the host further referenced Rasha's performance in the song 'Uyi Amma', Remo, reviewing it, said, "Outstanding she is!" Coming from a choreographer of the calibre of Remo, this is no mean feat for Rasha, who has been successful in making a mark with her debut film.

Malaika Arora, who is known as an "OG dancer" and is exceptional with her art, was with Remo at the same interview. She, too, agreed with Remo on the fact that Rasha is a great dancer and has immense potential.

She said, "She's a fabulous dancer! I think the young ones still have to prove themselves, we have not really seen much. They are all like grooving... She's the only one whose done an out and out massy song."

Coming back to Rasha, the young star made her debut with 'Azaad', which also featured Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty and Aaman Devgan in poignant roles. The film did not do well at the box office, but Rasha sure became the talk of the town with her dance number in the film.