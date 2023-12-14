Shah Rukh Khan and his Vaishno Devi visits are nothing new. The Badshah of Bollywood recently made his third trip to Vaishno Devi right before the release of his upcoming film – Dunki. SRK had earlier sought blessings at the temple before Pathan and then Jawaan's release. A video of King Khan hiding his face and secretly visiting the temple has taken over social media.

Social media reactions

"That's why I respect this person because before going to temple he doesn't announce with mic like other actors not post any pic always hides his face so that not to get noticed," wrote a user. "His parents aren't in this world. As we seek blessings of our parents before doing any task, he might seek blessings of her mother by visiting Vaishno devi every time his movie releases," another user commented.

"What's the point of going to temples or mosques before a film release.. I don't see devotion here except for PR... All faiths say that you can pray from wherever you are and the all present infinite gods hear your prayer," a comment read.

"The fact remains that secularism is inherent in the Bharatiya system, in the Indian ethos and culture. Bharat cannot but be secular," another comment read.

"Many thousands of crores of INR, USD and all the currencies of the world, name and fame across the universe - yet we need something from God. Or maybe we just need to get a meeting to thank Him. Small matter of VIP Darshans depriving meetings for the common man. Rest is ok," one more comment read.

"Why he remembers temples only before film's release?" was another one of the comments.

Vicky Kaushal wowed by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have collaborated for a film for the first time. Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Vicky revealed that there was a scene where only SRK's shoulder was going to be visible but he had to go to Delhi for some urgent work.

The Uri actor revealed that they ended up using a body double and the take went fine. However, SRK called him to apologise. "He called me and told me that we would have to reshoot and he'd be there. I told him we had done it well, but he insisted that he would come back and shoot it."

"He even said, 'I am really sorry I missed that, I couldn't be there to give just the cues. We'll do that shot again. I am feeling terrible that I couldn't be there.'"