It seems 2020 is full of dark clouds for Bollywood as it is losing its precious gems and pioneering personalities every month. We haven't even come to terms with the untimely demise of Sushant Singh and this morning we heard that veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away. The legendary choreographer died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues.

Three times national award winner Saroj Khan had a career spanning over four decades and was credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs.

Here are some unknown facts about the ace choreographer Saroj Khan that will leave you teary-eyed:

Her early life

Saroj Khan was born Nirmala Nagpal, her parents migrated to India after the partition of India. She started her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana as child Shyama and a background dancer in the late 1950s. She learnt to dance while working under film choreographer.

Married life

In a throwback interview, Saroj Khan said her dance master B Sohanlal tied a black thread around her neck and they got married. She was only 13-years-old while he was 41. At the age of 14, Saroj had her first child with Sohanlal.

She is now survived by three kids Hamid Khan, Hina Khan and Sukanya Khan.

How she rose to fame

Saroj Khan had to wait many years to receive acclaim, which came with her work with Sridevi; Hawa Hawai in Mr India (1987), Nagina (1986) and Chandni (1989), and later with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit Ek Do Teen in Tezaab (1988), Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar (1990)and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta (1992). Thereafter, she went on to become one of the most successful Bollywood choreographers.

Television career

She has hosted and judged the show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. Apart from that, she has appeared as a judge in various reality shows like Nach Baliye, Boogie Woogie as well as in the third season of a popular show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and many more.

Documentary on Saroj khan

In 2012, The Saroj Khan Story, a documentary produced by PSBT and Films Division of India and directed by Nidhi Tuli was released.

When Saroj Khan slapped Shah Rukh Khan

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Shah Rukh Khan had narrated an incident where he revealed that he was working with the dance master during his initial days and he was working three shifts. He once told her that he was tired of all the work. Replying to this, Saroj Khan slapped him on the cheek lovingly and told him that he should never say that he has too much of work.

Salman Khan gave her Dabaang 3 when she was out of work

In a throwback interview with Mid-Day, Saroj Khan had told that Salman had called her to his house to meet her. She revealed that when Salman met her at his house, he asked her about her well being and about work. Saroj Khan shared that she informed Salman honestly that she does not have any work and she has turned to teach classical dance to young girls. On hearing this, Salman assured her that she will work with him in his films. She even told the daily that she feels Salman will keep his promise.

Talking about how Salman came to her aide, Saroj Khan said, "When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don't have any work, and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, 'Now, you will work with me'. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise." It was said that Salman and Saroj Khan collaborated on Dabangg 3.

Saroj Khan trained Ananya Panday

Saroj Khan recently choreographed budding actor Ananya Panday for her debut film. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared an image with Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan.

Last work

Lately, she had been selective in signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika' She also choreographed for 'Tabaah Hogaye', featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019.

Her last Instagram post

Saroj Khan's last Instagram was for Sushant Singh Rajput, her heartfelt post read as: I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE.

You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU.

God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P

Let's take a look at these priceless and rare pictures of Saroj Khan:

The sad demise of Saroj Khan has left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock. The news of her death came in late at night. She was laid to rest in Malad. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," her daughter Sukaina informed PTI. Tributes have been pouring in for the late choreographer. Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and others have mourned the loss of the legendary choreographer, lovingly called 'Masterji.'

May her soul rest in peace!