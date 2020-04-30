It seems Bollywood is surrounded by dark clouds, yesterday the news of Irrfan Khan's demise shook the world. Today morning, legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Ever since the news of his demise broke out this morning, Bollywood took to twitter to share their heartfelt condolences to the first original lover boy of Indian cinema.

Rishi Kapoor, aka Chintu, used to be quite active on social media, and his Twitter handle was full of powerful statements. As reported, Rishi Kapoor was not keeping well for a couple of days and hadn't posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2. His last message on Twitter was about how India should fight the coronavirus war. He also appealed the masses to respect the corona warriors for their incredible work.

His last social message on twitter was:

"An appeal Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence, stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind! Flag of India," he had tweeted on 2 April after the reports of violence against the medics surfaced.

An appeal ? to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!?? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

On the same day, he also shared old footage from his movie Sargam on Twitter.

Jai Ram ji ki. Sargam, 1979 shot at Wai, Panchgani, Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/YR5LQAJsnU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Rishi was also liked by his followers for his strong opinions. On 28th March, he had tweeted putting forward his views in support of the opening of liquor stores amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

For the unversed, Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. When media tried to reach Randhir Kapoor he refused to divulge any detail, saying, "I'm not in a condition.

Afterwhich his family released an official statement that read as:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

May his family get the strength and courage to bear the loss of the legendary actor.