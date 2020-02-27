Hours after Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered special CBI Judge BH Loya.

The Congress leader took to Twitter on Thursday saying, "Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred." Rahul Gandhi's tweet came after the Supreme Court collegium made the recommendation to the President ordering the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar.

SC collegium recommends transfer

The transfer of the judge was recommended by the SC collegium on February 12. The Delhi High Court Bar Association had condemned the transfer of Justice Muralidhar and demanded the Supreme Court collegium to recall their decision.

While hearing the plea on Delhi violence, Justice Muralidhar had said that the court will not allow another 1984-like incident to happen in the country and asked the Centre to work with the Delhi government to stop the unrelenting violence, in which at least 28 people have died while more than 200 are injured.

Judge Loya was presiding over the trial on the role of BJP president Amit Shah and a few police officers in the encounter killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi during the time of his death.

The Loya family had been told that he had suffered a major heart attack while he was in Nagpur on November 30, 2014, for the wedding of the daughter of a sitting judge at the Mumbai sessions court, Swapna Joshi.

However, there were speculations of foul play in Judge Loya's death. Five petitions calling for an inquiry were filed in regard to his mysterious death. The former Chief Justice of Delhi High, AP Shah, along with Loya's family wanted an investigation into the "suspicious circumstances" that caused the death of the 48-year-old judge.

The Supreme Court had in April 2018 dismissed all the petitions seeking an independent probe into Judge Loya's death, holding that he died of "natural causes".

Other developments

NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik recently spoke about the Loya death case. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the NCP held a three-hour-long meeting of its ministers in the Shiv Sena-led government, Malik said, "The government will consider reopening of judge BH Loya death case if any complaint is received with substantial evidence."