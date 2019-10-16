A resident of Gagla in Doda district region, Aman Thakur, 2011-batch Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, was born on February 1980 to Smt Puja Devi and Shri Somi Raj. Martyr Aman Thakur was known as a brave and dedicated officer. He was exceptional in cracking many militancy-related cases and also in eliminating some top terrorist commanders during his service in the department.

Passion for Policing

So great was Aman Thakur's passion for the police force that he gave up two government jobs to don the uniform. Master's in Zoology, Shri Thakur got his first job in the social welfare department and was later appointed as a lecturer. He had been heading the counter-terrorism wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in district Kulgam for one-and-a-half years and had played an instrumental role in killing dreaded terrorists in the area.

That day

On 24th February 2019, following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, a joint party of security forces launched cordon and search operation at village Turigam in district Kulgam. The operation party under the supervision of SP Aman laid a two-tier cordon of the target area. While zeroing on the hiding terrorists the inner cordon taking extreme precaution came very close to them. Suspecting the presence of forces, hiding terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the joint operation party in which one security personnel got injured. Aman who was leading the inner cordon, without caring for his life tried to evacuate his injured colleague, during which the officer received bullet injuries.

Despite being injured, Aman Thakur continuously fired upon the terrorists and evacuated his injured colleague. Later, he was shifted to the hospital where he attained martyrdom to his injuries. Three JeM terrorists including two foreigners were killed in the encounter.

Lest we forget

In recognition of his bravery and courage in anti-militancy operations, the martyred officer was awarded DGP's medal and Sher-e-Kashmir Medal for Gallantry. Martyr Aman Thakur, who was in his late 30s, is survived by aged parents, wife Sarla Devi and six-year-old son Arya when he left for heavily abode.

NOTE: This is the first part of our 'Remembering J&K Police martyrs' series