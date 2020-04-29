Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. Since his television days to Hollywood films, he owned every character that he portrayed on the celluloid.

His films are a masterclass which showcased his splendid seamless acting. The actor will forever be remembered for his expressive eyes, heartfelt smile and exceptional dialogue delivery. Needless to say, every film that Irrfan Khan has been a part of has had dialogues that stayed with the audience for a considerable time period.

International Business Times, India compiles some of the best and heart touching dialogues from his films.

Take a look below:

Angrezi Medium (2020)

Shauk do tarah ke hove hai ... ek toh woh joh samay ke saath khatam ho jave hai ... aur duja woh joh samay ke saath maqsad ban jave hai

Haider (2014)



Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main ... Jhelum bhi main, chinar bhi main ... dair bhi hoon, haram bhi hoon ... Shia bhi hoon, Sunni bhi hoon, main hoon pandit ... main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahoonga.

Life In a Metro (2007)

Rishtey kisi guarantee card ke saath toh aate nahi hai….

Piku (2015)

Death aur shit ... yeh do cheezen kisi ko, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai..

Haasil (2003)

Aur jaan se mar dena beta,hum reh gaye na,marne me der nahi lagayenge,bhagwan kasam.

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Ik baar to yun hoga, thoda sa sukoon hoga ... na dil mein kasak hogi, na sar mein junoon hoga

Qarib Qarib Single (2017)

Total teen baar ishq kiya, aur teeno baar aaisa ishq matlab jaanleva ishq, matlab ghaghor hadd paar

The Namesake (2006)

Do yourself a favour. Before it's too late, without thinking too much about it first, pack a pillow and a blanket and see as much of the world as you can. You will not regret it. One day it will be too late.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Beehad mein to "Baaghi" hote hain, "Dacait" milte hain parliament mein

Life of Pi (2012)

Even when God seemed to have abandoned me, he was watching. Even when he seemed indifferent to my sufferings, he was watching and when I was beyond all hope of saving, he gave me rest. That gave me a sign to continue my journey.

