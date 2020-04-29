The world woke up to Irrfan's sudden demise this morning. (29 April). He was battling colon infection and was admitted to Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday.

Well, just a month ago, Irrfan's film Angrezi Medium was released and who would have thought that it would be his last film.

International Business Times got in touch with some of the actors who have worked with Irrfan in the past to share some of the memories they have with the actor. This is what the actors have to say:

Radhika Madan who essayed the role of his daughter in Angrezi Medium shares:

I don't know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan. I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Not many are aware that Kareena Kapoor simply did Angrezi Medium because she wanted to work with Irrfan. During a media interaction Bebeo confirmed the same saying:

When asked if she's a fan of the actor, Kareena stated the obvious and exclaimed: Of course!" and added: "I think the main idea of me doing the film also was very much to work with him." Sharing her experience of working with Irrfan, Kareena said: "It's amazing the kind of work he's put into this.

Kareena offered condolence to Irrfan, as she shared a throwback photo with her co-star on her Instagram handle and captioned it as 'It was an absolute honour sir'.

The movie opened in theatres on March 13, and after a brief run in theatres, the movie was released on OTT platform, Just ahead of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan told his fans via a video message that he won't be part of the film's promotions, hinting at his declining health. Not only did the co-stars of his film shared heartfelt note. Some of the prominent director and producer too mourned the death of Irrfan.

Producer-entrepreneur Deepshikha Deshmukh who has produced Irrfan's critically acclaimed film Madaari said:

The industry has lost not just one of its finest actors but an incredible human being. Irrfan Sir was truly an intellectual and his love for cinema and storytelling was infectious. His sense of humour was unique and it was magical to watch him in front of the cameras. Rest in peace Irrfan Sir. We will miss you terribly.

Veteran filmmaker Subash Ghai too got emotional while penning down his thoughts for Irrfan.

I GOODBYE Irrfan.... A man with a golden heart and abundance talent. You will be marked as an institution in the art of acting in transforming a theatre style of ACTING to improvisational acting on Indian screen. I always felt warmth with you during the making of our production of Mukta Arts Film Right Ya Wrong and thereafter too. We really missed doing a film together we both were excited. Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018, completed the shooting of Angrezi Medium in a few months last year. Irrfan, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in London, returned to the English capital after wrapping Angrezi Medium.

The actor's official spokesperson released a statement on Irrfan's last rites:

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.

The actor's official spokesperson had released a statement on his sad demise. It read as

I trust I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.

Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.

May his soul rest in peace!