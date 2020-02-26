The first anniversary of the National War Memorial was celebrated in the country yesterday, Feb 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the National War Memorial on February 25, 2019, a year ago for the Armed Forces.

It is a wonderful tribute to the great heroes from this great country who have sacrificed their lives during the various internal wars and the challenges of internal security which the country's armed forces have been involved with since 1947.

Tribute to great heroes

More than two million people, including people from home and abroad, visited the memorial since the dedication of this National War Memorial a year ago.

Every day, five thousand to seven thousand people come to visit the monument, which is attended by a large number of NCR school students. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have paid tribute to this memorial three times a year.

The most important moment of the day is a tribute to the martyred soldiers, which is held every evening where some close relative of the martyrs offers flowers of devotion on the Amar Chakra.

First anniversary celebrations of National War Memorial

The first anniversary celebrations began on February 22, three days in a row, with spectacular bands from three branches of the military. On February 25, 2020, a tribute ceremony was organised by retired soldiers of three branches as well as chiefs of defence staff at the National War Memorial.

A quiz competition based on the history of the Indian Army will also be held on February 26, 2020, in which students from all Delhi schools and colleges will participate. This is a great opportunity for citizens to interact and celebrate birthdays with members of the Armed Forces who will participate in the celebration of the First National War Memorial of Independent India.

CDS pays homage to martyrs

To mark the first anniversary, a solemn ceremony was held at NWM. Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and veterans from the three services paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

