Karnataka lost its cultural icon exactly 15 years ago (12 April 2006) in the form of Dr Rajkumar. He was the first actor from Sandalwood who tasted stardom and enjoyed a legion of fans. Not just on-screen, his off-screen personality inspired millions of his fans. In short, he was a role model and an epitome of humbleness.

Politics Not his Cup of Tea

What made him stood out from his contemporaries from other film industries was the fact that he never tried to capitalise on his fans' love. When the stars from other industries were cashing in on their popularity in politics, he maintained a safe distance from it.

Knowing his popularity, many politicians had tried to convince him to join politics. Notably, the Janata Party wanted him to contest against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Chikkamagaluru constituency in 1978 by-election. Since he was at the peak of his career, it was clear that the victory would be a cakewalk for him.

How Annavaru Refused to Contest Historic Election

The Thespian's son Raghavendra Rajkumar later revealed a long-kept secret about how Annavaru avoided contesting the election in 1978.

According to Raghavendra Rajkumar, the Sandalwood's matinee idol had left to a forest guest house due to the pressure from the Janata Party leaders to contest the election and remained incommunicado for a week. He returned only after the nomination date ended.

"I had completed Second PU and was preparing to join medical college. After wanting to ask my father about this issue for quite some time, I asked him. He said, 'I do not think you are old enough to understand it. It is not the right time for me to reveal it either. I will tell you when the time is right. Do you remember [the film] Kaviratna Kalidasa? Heluvudakku Keluvudakku Idu Samayavalla' [this is not the time to say it]," Raghavendra Rajkumar was quoted as saying by Bangalore Mirror in 2018.

Dr Raj would have probably created history by defeating Indira Gandhi, who was seeking reelection after a humiliating defeat in 1977. Like MGR in Tamil Nadu and NTR in Andhra, Dr Rajkumar would have probably become the Chief Minister, political observers say.

Today, when even small stars try to translate their popularity for selfish gains, Dr Rajkumar was a different man altogether. So, he commands love and respect from all parties.